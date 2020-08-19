Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Greece

Farida Hosaini, of Greece, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Vitaliy Gurman and Zhanna Thompson, of Rochester, graduated in August 2020 with Bachelor of Arts degrees from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. Gurman received a degree in individualized studies with honors. Thompson majored in communication studies.

Taylor Lepp, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.