MANCHESTER — A Newark man is facing a felony charge after Ontario County sheriff’s deputies said he choked someone into unconsciousness on Aug. 10 in the town of Manchester.

Anthony J. Caruso Jr., 56, of 209 Alan St., was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, deputies said.

Caruso was arraigned as part of the centralized arraignment process and taken to Ontario County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond. A stay-away order of protection was issued, deputies said.

Caruso is scheduled to appear in Manchester Town Court at a later date.