Matthew Guarnere has been obsessed with sound — especially the sound of music — since he was 5 years old when he first began collecting records.

He taught himself to play various instruments and sing, and built a recording studio in his bedroom and produced a seven-song EP of original music while in high school. After graduation, Guarnere opened his first professional recording studio and business called What’s Real Unlimited, engineering and producing hundreds of recordings over the next 15 years.

In the past decade, he’s become one of Rochester’s most in-demand live sound engineers at local clubs and music festivals. Now, his lifelong obsession is bringing him a different kind of client: one who’s searching for a way to restore and preserve precious sounds and images of the past.

“Nowadays, I rarely produce new sound recordings,” Guarnere said. “Instead, I utilize the same kinds of tape machines, turntables and electronic technology that I started out with in order to bring bygone sounds and video into the 21st century.”

He admits it’s often not an easy feat, as many older media forms have become delicate and volatile. With 35 years of experience and equipment, however, he finds the work rewarding and exciting.

“It seems like practically every person or family I talk to has some sort of unresolved artifact that they want to get transferred or restored,” he said. “I have witnessed many an emotional reception upon delivery of a job.”

Take Phil Sanguedolce, leader and lead singer of 1960s Rochester band The Howse, for example. With a weekly gig at the Village Inn from 1966-69, The Howse also toured the northeast regularly. Guarnere recently presented him with a restored version of the band’s deteriorating, one-off, acetate EP.

Rochester’s Maria Canete brought Guarnere a cassette tape recorded by her late grandfather in Puerto Rico in 1965.

“My mom had been wanting to listen to it for years, but we were afraid to ruin it by playing it,” she said. “After Matt beautifully restored it, my mom, sister and I were amazed to listen to him talking about his life, his faith and his feelings. It was very emotional and now we’re on a mission to find more tapes.”

Members of a 1960s Ithaca College band, the huns, were thrilled that Guarnere was able to restore their vintage, disintegrating two-track tapes into such good shape that Jargon Records released them as a CD in 2017.

“Matt is just this unbelievable talent,” said Tom Kohn, owner of Bop Shop Records. “It’s amazing how much he cares about how things sound and he’s just as thoughtful about the very personal aspect of mining people’s memories.”

Brad Love, lead singer and songwriter for 1970s Epic recording artists Aviary, works with Guarnere on a consistent basis to archive decades of his recorded music.

“Matt has the best ears for audio ever,” Love said. “I know when I send something to him that it will return as good as it can possibly be. It’s amazing how even old cassettes can sound when he works his magic on them. He’s a perfectionist and it shows in every project he does.”

“The magic has already been imprinted onto a tape or physically cut into a disc,” Guarnere said. “I am more like the messenger who’s trying to retrieve the soul of the information that’s there and deliver it back to its original state.

“If I do my job right, the listener may not even realize that the music playing or the voice speaking was once a tape or a disc. The sound just returns to being a pure life event that can cheat time again and again for generations to come.”