The Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement Department is seeking information from the community regarding Buttercup, an orange cat who was found severely injured on Grand Avenue near Culver Road.

In partnership with the New York State Humane Association, a $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that would lead to an arrest.

On July 22, Buttercup was brought to Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services in Henrietta by a concerned citizen. Veterinary staff determined Buttercup’s injuries were extensive and she was humanely euthanized. Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement initiated an investigation to determine how Buttercup sustained her injuries and who may have been involved.

“There have been reports that Buttercup may have been injured by a firecracker,” said Reno Di Domenico, vice president for Law Enforcement. “However, we are awaiting test results from the necropsy to determine if evidence supports this theory.”

The New York State Humane Association pledged $1,000 to anyone who is able to provide information that would lead to an arrest.

“For the safety of the pets and people in our community, it’s critical that anyone who may have seen or heard anything in regards to this case or any abusive act toward a cat matching Buttercup’s description in the Grand Avenue area notifies our Humane Law Enforcement Department immediately,” Di Domenico said.

Community members who think they might have seen or know anything that could help bring Buttercup’s abuser to justice can report it to Humane Law Enforcement at (585) 223-6500.