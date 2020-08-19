RIT alumna named Deaf Health Lab director

Tiffany Panko is director of the Deaf Health Laboratory in the Research Center on Culture and Language at Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf.

In this role, Panko will oversee the laboratory’s mission to conduct research in the deaf community on the areas of preventive health, health literacy, health knowledge and the deaf experience in health care. Her research interests include health literacy, access to health care, reproductive justice and women’s health issues.

Panko earned her undergraduate degree in applied arts and sciences, with concentrations in premedical and psychological studies from RIT, a Master of Business Administration degree from the Saunders College of Business and her medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.