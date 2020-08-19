Shore Foundation names executive director

The Shore Foundation, a Gates nonprofit that refurbishes outdated computers for donation back to the community, recently named Megan Alchowiak as executive director.

Alchowiak will work to expand on the organization’s community partnerships, pursue new funding streams and build relationships with companies for technology donations to refurbish.

Since 2018, the Shore Foundation has distributed over 800 computers to local nonprofits and people in need.

“We are focusing on increasing donations, both financial and technology, in hopes that more refurbished computers can be provided to those in need within the Rochester community,” Alchowiak said.