Penfield High School graduate Jasmine Kiley received a Stamps Scholarship to attend Tulane University in New Orleans this fall. She plans to study biochemistry with minors in math and public health.

Kiley is among 267 Stamps Scholars selected from over 263,000 applicants for their academic excellence, leadership experience, dedication to service and exceptional character. The total value of their Stamps Scholarships will be worth up to $44 million, with each attending one of 34 partner universities across the country.

The Stamps Scholarship covers up to the total estimated cost of attendance for four years of undergraduate study. It includes enrichment funds that Scholars can use for academic and professional development, ranging from study abroad to internships to independent research. In recent years, Scholars used their funds to conduct scientific research in Antarctica, volunteer at a girls’ shelter in Peru, study abroad in Jordan and attend a medical Spanish program in Ecuador.

Stamps Scholarships also go to select rising juniors at several colleges and universities, including the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, University of Chicago and Dartmouth University.

Scholars can network with an international community of peers and alumni, from regional conferences and informal get-togethers hosted by partner schools to the biennial Stamps Scholars National Convention. Almost 700 Scholars gathered for the fifth Stamps Scholar National Convention at Georgia Tech in 2019, where they explored solutions to topics ranging from food insecurity to digital ethics, investigated society’s most pressing issues and learned from accomplished community leaders. The sixth convention is scheduled for April 2021.

“Through our partnerships with these great universities and colleges, we are able to support some truly outstanding young people as they pursue their goals,” said Roe Stamps, founder and chairman of the Stamps Scholars program. “By creating community among them via our conventions and networking, we help them connect with others across the country and around the world with similar goals and aspirations. This year’s group of new students join us at a time when our alumni network has grown stronger and more capable to be leaders in innovation across STEM, humanities, business and other fields.”

Continued engagement from the Stamps alumni network beyond graduation offers one-on-one mentorships with alumni, as well as virtual panels and Q&A sessions regarding graduate programs, career building and fellowships. In January, a group of Scholars got a behind-the-scenes visit to Washington, D.C., organized by an alumna working at the White House complex.