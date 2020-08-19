ROCHESTER — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has canceled concerts scheduled for September, October and November 2020.

On Wednesday, RPO released a statement stating this includes all Philharmonics, Pops, Sunday Matinee, and orKIDStra Series performances, as well as specials.

However, the RPO will be offering five more virtual concerts this fall. They will be a part of the Living Room Series, a program streamed on Facebook and YouTube on Saturday evenings.

Tickets for these concerts are $10 per household and will be available for purchase on Sept. 8.

The canceled specials will be rescheduled for the 2021 RPO Outdoor Summer Season.

So far, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert has been rescheduled for March 12 and 13, 2021 in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ in Concert, will be rescheduled for Summer 2021.

Currently, the RPO hopes to offer indoor, socially distanced concerts in December 2020.

For concert dates and programming information, go to https://rpo.org/events/category/rpo-at-home.

