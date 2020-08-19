The One Too Many 5K on Sept. 17-20 will help the Bivona Child Advocacy Center in Rochester provide services to abused children and their families.

Participants can complete the 5K with any route and activity of their choice. To register, visit bit.ly/3h7F5HE and select Bivona Child Advocacy Center. Registration costs $35.

This virtual event does not have geographical limits, so family and friends far and near can register. Call (585) 935-7504, email bmartin@bivonacac.org or visit bivonacac.org/bivona-one-too-many-5k for information.