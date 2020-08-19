Webster native Doug Phelps lived next door to his local YMCA as a child, and has fond memories of sledding down the hill during the winter, and playing pickup basketball games with friends after school as a teen.

After moving to New Jersey, Phelps went on to oversee construction of a new Y in Wyckoff and later additions. Now, he joins the board of directors for the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, which has seven locations throughout Essex, Passaic, Bergen and Sussex counties.

Phelps was introduced to the Metro Y Association through board member Matthew Jarmel. This will be his first time serving on a Y leadership board, where he hopes to lend his experience in planning, management and construction to decisions on how Metro Y facilities could be improved within the right budget.

Phelps holds an economics degree from Syracuse University, and started his career with a door, frame and hardware company in Rochester. He relocated to the tri-state area to service its Manhattan projects.

Phelps decided to stay in New Jersey to work for a local general contracting firm. There, he advanced from estimator to chief financial officer and became a partner in the firm. He resigned in 2007 and founded Phelps Construction Group in Boonton.

Phelps, of Boonton, New Jersey, is chairman of the Boonton Planning Board, president of the board of trustees for Boonton United Methodist Church, and a board member on the American Heart Association’s Hard Hats with Heart and Greater Northern New Jersey Heart Walk. He is a board member at the Institute of Educational Achievement, a school for autistic children in New Milford where he led the construction of its Adult Learning Center.

“Doug’s prolific construction career and industry knowledge will be instrumental as we look for opportunities for growth and expansion within our Ys,” said Richard Gorab, president and CEO of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges.