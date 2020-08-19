Victims’ lawsuit may uncover why, despite repeated complaints, so many investigations failed to stop Dr. David Blasczak.

One after another, the authorities who were supposed to protect kids gave Dr. David Blasczak a pass.

A newly filed lawsuit may help explain why.

As far back as 1993, and perhaps earlier, worried families had complained that Blasczak, a family practitioner in the small Wayne County village of Clyde, was engaging in questionable conduct with young girls.

New York state and local agencies looked into Blasczak’s conduct several times but took no action to keep him away from vulnerable children.

He remained a practicing physician and a free man until 2018, when federal investigators caught him with child pornography and tips began to pour in — all of them pointing at the same thing.

Dr. David Blasczak had been molesting young girls in his doctor’s office and his home for many years.

Blasczak, now 71, admitted to being a lifetime pedophile. He pleaded guilty to possession of pornography and was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.

He left a nagging question in his wake. How did he get away with it for so long?

How did he manage to dodge at least three criminal investigations by state and local police, as well as inquiries by child protective services, a district attorney and state medical licensing agents?

The agencies that investigated him have revealed almost nothing about their reaction to families’ complaints. The medical facilities and school district where he worked have not said if they had any inkling of Blasczak’s illicit activities.

Their approach has been opaque, and they have not accounted to the public for what they did or failed to do.

The first lawsuit over Blasczak’s misconduct, filed by two women who were Blasczak patients and family friends, is meant to address that.

"A big part of what we’re trying to do with this case and other cases is use civil litigation as a way of holding these institutions accountable," said the plaintiffs' lawyer, Andrew S. Janet of Baltimore. "They’re the ones who have the power to make a difference in how much attention they pay to protecting children, to creating policies and protocols that keep children safe, and to enforcing those policies and protocols."

The suit was filed in state Supreme Court in Wayne County by two women who once lived in Clyde and were Blasczak’s patients and family friends. It is the first civil action based on Blasczak’s sexual abuse of minors.

One of the plaintiffs still lives in the area, one does not. The Democrat and Chronicle, as a matter of policy, does not publish abuse victims' names without their express permission. Both declined to comment for this story.

Their legal action targets institutions and individuals the plaintiffs say knew about his proclivities or should have known: Blasczak’s former medical practice and his partner there, and the Finger Lakes Regional Health System, where he was a contract employee after his practice was sold.

The health system had had no complaints about Blasczak’s conduct during the three years he worked in their Clyde office, a spokeswoman said last year. The system fired him shortly after federal investigators told them of the pornography allegations.

As well, the complaint names Blasczak himself and his first wife, a registered nurse who worked with her then-husband at the Clyde medical office.

She is specifically accused of doing nothing to intervene, despite allegedly hearing one plaintiff as she “screamed hysterically” about being abused in the examining room and of being present when Blasczak sexually abused the other plaintiff in a vehicle.

Investigations lead to little

As girls, the two plaintiffs were friends with Blasczak’s late daughter, Dawn, and went to sleepovers at the Blasczak home in the early 1990s, according to their legal complaint.

They were between 7 and 10 years old.

Blasczak drugged each of them at least once so that he could molest them unimpeded, the complaint alleged. He took off their clothes and photographed them naked.

Each of them accompanied Blasczak and his daughter on late-night visits to his medical office. One was forced to engage in depraved acts. The other remembers nothing of what happened there, according to the complaint.

One of the girls also was Blasczak’s medical patient, and during a visit to the office was told to disrobe and given a vaginal exam during which Blasczak photographed her genitalia.

She "cried and screamed hysterically during the entire exam," the complaint said.

This same type of sexual abuse was heaped on dozens of other girls over a period of decades, according to information made public by federal officials during the course of their 2018 prosecution of Blasczak.

That criminal probe, begun when Homeland Security agents traced online purchases of pornography to Blasczak’s credit card, was not the first time that he had come to the attention of law enforcement.

Twice investigated by State Police

In 1993, a girl witnessed the physician preparing to assault one of her friends during a sleepover at the Blasczak home. She told her parents, who called the State Police.

The State Police investigated the complaint, and Blasczak later told Homeland Security that he’d taken a lie-detector test, but the police took no action.

Why no charges were brought remains a mystery. State Police had no further information on that probe, and records of the investigation were purged in 1998 as a matter of policy, spokesman Beau Duffy said last year.

The State Police investigated Blasczak’s actions again in 2010, this time after a young woman told them she’d been sexually abused in his office when she was a girl.

Like many others who came forward later, that young woman asserted she'd been intrusively examined and photographed by Blasczak in his office.

In order to obtain permission for these examinations, Blasczak told parents he was conducting a medical study. It was a guise, however, as he later admitted to federal investigators. His true aim was sexual gratification.

The State Police interviewed numerous girls and parents in the 2010 investigation, which lasted six months. Wayne County child protective agents also were involved, according to federal documents.

Blasczak told investigators he was conducting a bona fide study of girls’ private parts and that he had no criminal intent, according to the documents.

In the end, officials reportedly concluded they couldn’t be sure if he was telling the truth. The Wayne County District Attorney’s office elected not to bring criminal charges, State Police spokesman Duffy said.

The district attorney’s office has never explained that decision. The current DA, Michael Calarco, who did not head that office in 2010, failed to respond to a message seeking comment for this story.

Health Department only 'took action' in 2018

The state Department of Health, which licenses and disciplines physicians, also investigated Blasczak’s misconduct with young female patients in 2010.

In the wake of his 2018 arrest, the health department would only say that it "took action" against Blasczak but would not say what action or why it was taken.

All records of that discipline are sealed under provisions of state law. Federal investigators, who had access to health-department information, said Blasczak was reprimanded for poor record-keeping but allowed to continue seeing patients.

Two years ago, Blasczak was ordered to surrender his medical license after his arrest for possessing child pornography. The formal proceeding by licensing officials accused him of professional misconduct but included no explanation of what he had done, or why the department had not intervened more forcefully earlier.

The official finding did not say anything about his sexual abuse of young patients who came to him for medical treatment.

Citing the laws that shroud many physician disciplinary records in secrecy, department spokeswoman Jill Montag declined to comment on the 2010 or the 2018 disciplinary actions when asked about it a year ago.

'A respected figure in town'

Experts say it can be hard for the authorities to identify and charge people who sexually abuse children, even when they’re the subject of repeated complaints, as Blasczak was.

In addition to the two State Police investigations, police in the Wayne County village of Newark also responded to a complaint from a parent that Blasczak was angling a camera to take pictures under the skirt of a little girl during a 2015 visit to an elementary school there.

Blasczak apparently managed to hide his camera’s storage card before officers could get at his camera, the federal documents said. He was not charged.

James Marsh, a Westchester County lawyer who has represented hundreds of child sexual abuse victims, said the repeated failure of police to apprehend Blasczak wasn’t a surprise.

“Many of these institutions do an inadequate job of investigating these crimes. Often it’s not the crack investigators who are assigned to it,” he said in an interview last year. “They’re not trained to deal with these cases and they don’t have the imagination to recognize what is happening. And you have agencies and institutions that are overburdened.”

The job can be particularly difficult if a figure of respect and authority is involved.

"It sounds to me like everyone in this community trusted Dr. Blasczak. A lot of them were relying on him for medical treatment," said Janet, the lawyer bringing the lawsuit. "He was a respected figure in town. Patients don’t think their doctor could be committing abuse. It’s not something that is easy for the community to find out about. It’s the institutions that are holding him out as a trustworthy figure and are monitoring his behavior that have the responsibility to prevent it."

Dr. Sidney Wolfe, founder and senior adviser at Public Citizen, the Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group, said this is a common syndrome.

“This issue has been vexing me for a long time. This issue of the ability of doctors to abuse patients in this way because of the gap in power between doctors and patients … is just untrammeled, and people are just dancing around it,” Wolfe said in an interview last year.

In this case, however, New York’s physician licensing officials should have been more skeptical of Blasczak’s "medical study" explanation, Wolfe said.

"In order to do research, you have to have an informed-consent sheet, and it’s supposed to be registered with federal health officials," he said. "You can’t just invent something."

Numerous other predator-physicians, including Dr. Reginald Archibald in New York City, Dr. Larry Nassar in Michigan and Dr. Nikita Levy in Baltimore, have used a ruse of "research" to get access to young people for sexual gratification.

"It’s not possible to have a group of 60-plus doctors on the (New York state) medical board and no one has ever heard of sexual abuse of patients by doctors pretending to be conducting research," Wolfe said in a 2019 interview. "It’s common sense."

Time as a school physician

Blasczak served as a school physician in the Clyde-Savannah Central School District, whose officials steadfastly refused to say anything two years ago about any possible misconduct there.

He also was closely associated with Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Wayne County, serving as president-chief of staff.

Spokeswoman Veronica Chiesi-Brown said that Blasczak was not a member of the staff but did have admitting privileges there and at Rochester General Hospital. Both hospitals are owned by Rochester Regional Health.

She did not respond last year when asked if the company had ever received complaints about Blasczak’s conduct.

Cases such as Blasczak’s, in which numerous agencies investigated accusations against him but failed to act, can illustrate “systematic failure," said Marsh, who is not involved in the civil suit.

Such suits, he said, can be the best way to bring such failure to light. Information about agencies’ actions or inactions can emerge during pretrial release of documents and depositions, or during trial testimony.

"Oftentimes, the one democratic vehicle available to all citizens is the courts," Marsh said. "If you’re just the average Joe out there on the street and you want to make a case to the people … it can be done by access to the courts and the ability to find compensation and social change through the courts. That’s what we’re talking about here, is focusing a lens on a social problem."