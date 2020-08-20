Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Seth Bartkoski, of Victor, was named to the 2019-20 dean’s list at Union College in Schenectady. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the academic year.

Jack Callahan, of Victor, graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, finance, cum laude, from Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Leah Pollot, of Farmington, and Sami Ali, William Annechino, Adam Bork, Timothy Cummings, Casey Grow, Justine Higgins, Nicolette Kulakowski, Brenna Marine, Linsey McConnell, Tyler McGrath, Tommy Nguyen, Patrick Saresky and Laura Vannozzi, of Victor, graduated in 2019-20 from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Lauren Williamson, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.