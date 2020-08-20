The Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Cumming Nature Center in Naples integrated the Walden Project — New York into its suite of outdoor Forest School educational opportunities for students.

The Walden Project is a full-time high school and gap-year program inspired by the life and writings of Henry David Thoreau. It provides an interdisciplinary education in an outdoor setting with an emphasis on academic independence and freedom.

Based on an educational model started in Vermont, teacher and director Andy Webster brought the Walden Project to Naples in 2018.

“I spent 10 years in the classroom doing my best to provide the most meaningful learning experiences I could for my students, but I always felt like there was a limit to the quality of education I could provide confined within the four walls of the classroom and bound by the rigid standards of a test-centered curriculum,” he said.

While the Walden Project always was based at the CNC, this acquisition will centralize administrative functions to RMSC, allowing instructors to focus on growing, developing and widening the educational impact of the program.

“The Nature Center is a hub for so many important programs in our community,” Webster said. “Walden students can learn from craftsmen from the Heritage Maker programs, biologists at the BioBlitz, art exhibits, ski lessons, trail races, school field trips and so much more. The kind of rich educational experiences we’re able to offer here just couldn't happen in a traditional classroom.”

CNC director Nathan Hayes said, “Outdoor education connects people to their own communities. It offers a platform to witness an intricate, changing ecosystem and ignite an indestructible sense of wonder for the world around them. Outdoor education also fosters personal responsibility, resilience and communication among participants that have real-world applications. Our suite of Forest School programs, now including the Walden Project — NY, are deliberately designed, and students will become thoughtful, compassionate and active advocates for a better world.”