Diamond Packaging in Rochester received a Gold rating for the fourth consecutive year based on its 2020 EcoVadis corporate social responsibility assessment.

The score classifies Diamond’s overall CSR performance as “Advanced” and places it in the top 2% of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis. Its methodology covers 21 criteria across four themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Diamond ranked in the top 2% of suppliers in the manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard, and of containers of paper and paperboard category. It ranked highest in the environment category, which includes operational factors and product stewardship.