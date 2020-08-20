Eastman School of Music welcomed faculty members Benjamin Baker, assistant professor of music theory; Nicole Cabell, assistant professor of voice; Yoojin Jang, assistant professor of violin; Sarah Marlowe, assistant professor of music theory; and Joseph Rackers, professor of piano, for its 2020-21 academic year, as well as violinist Itamar Zorman as visiting guest artist.

Cabell earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Eastman in 2001. Named 2005 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, her career led to performances at the Royal Opera House in London, Metropolitan Opera in Manhattan, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Deutsche Oper Berlin in Germany and Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Jang, co-founder of the Kallaci String Quartet, is a winner of the 2017 Concert Artists Guild Competition and First Prize winner of the 2016 Sendai International Music Competition in Japan. She won the 2011 Borromeo String Quartet Guest Artist Award and 2009 Schloss Weikersheim Scholarship of the London String Quartet Competition.

Jang holds a Bachelor of Music degree from the Korea National University of Arts in Seoul and Master of Music degree from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, where she is pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree.

Baker and Marlowe were appointed by the Music Theory Department.

“Each will be a full-time, tenure-track assistant professor joining our vibrant, diverse team of internationally known expert teacher-researchers,” said Jonathan Dunsby, department chair.

Baker is a University of Rochester Sproull Fellow in music theory with a Bachelor of Arts in music and mathematics from St. Olaf College in Minnesota, and a Master of Music in jazz piano performance from New York University. His research focuses on intersections between jazz and popular music, intertextuality and improvisation in jazz performance, and analysis of music by jazz pianist Robert Glasper.

Marlowe comes to Eastman from NYU, where she received the Steinhardt Teaching Excellence Award. She holds degrees in piano performance and music theory from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and in music theory from Eastman. Her research centers on fugue and counterpoint, Russian music theory, the music of J.S. Bach and Dmitri Shostakovich, and music theory and aural skills pedagogy.

Rackers was promoted to full-time professor of piano. His career includes performances throughout the U.S, Europe and Asia. Rackers, an International Steinway Artist, serves on the artist faculty of the Perugia, Burgos and Texas State International Piano Festivals and the Southeastern Piano Festival, and performed with the Lomazov/Rackers Piano Duo.

Zorman is the winner of the 2013 Avery Fisher Career Grant and 2011 International Tchaikovsky Competition. He studied at the Jerusalem Academy in Israel, The Juilliard School in New York City, Manhattan School of Music and Kronberg Academy in Germany. He performed as a soloist with the Mariinsky Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, New World Symphony, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, KBS Symphony Seoul, Frankfurt Radio Symphony and American Symphony.

As a recitalist, Zorman performed at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan, People’s Symphony Concerts in NYC, the Louvre Museum in Paris, Suntory Hall in Tokyo and Frankfurt Radio in Germany. He is a member of the Israeli Chamber project and a member of the Lysander Piano Trio, which won the 2012 Concert Artists Guild Competition.