The 1816 Farmington Quaker Meetinghouse Museum will host Laura Free as she presents “Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Racism within the Suffrage Movement” at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at Granger Homestead, 295 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

Free will describe a time when whiteness and male were synonymous with citizenship, and tell how that time led Stanton and Susan B. Anthony to make a tactical shift in their crusade for suffrage. Attendees need to wear masks at this outdoor event.

This is the first of three free programs focused on “Struggle for Women’s Suffrage: Politics and Race.” Lillian Williams will present “The Life and Work of Mary B. Talbert” on Oct. 10, followed by Judith Wellman with “Suffrage, Race and Quakers: Principles v. Pragmatism” on Oct. 25 at Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion. Half-price admission at Sonnenberg starts at 1 p.m.

Visit farmingtonmeetinghouse.org for information.