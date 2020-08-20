The Irondequoit Police Department recently promoted Jessica Franco and Mark Jesske to the rank of captain.

Franco is a 13-year veteran of IPD and the first female captain in department history. She will oversee investigative operations in addition to her administrative duties as a captain.

Jesske, a 14-year veteran of IPD, will oversee road patrol operations in addition to his administrative duties.

“Congratulations to Capts. Franco and Jesske on their appointments,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “Both have distinguished themselves as leaders in the Irondequoit Police Department and represent all the finest attributes of quality law enforcement.”