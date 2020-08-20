Panther Graphics in Rochester recently launched Panther Group to offer custom branded and promotional materials under the leadership of President Darryl “Tony” Jackson.

Panther Graphics provides capability for long and short runs of printed products, as well as access to graphic art and creative services, fulfillment, and inventory management.

“Venturing forward with Panther Group will allow us to expand our product offerings to respond to a steady request from our customers to include promotional products for companies large and small,” Jackson said. “As promotional products are a $23.3 billion industry and growing, expanding our footprint to align Panther Group with our long-standing printing business makes good business sense.”

Panther Group will operate as a separate but aligned partner with Panther Graphics.