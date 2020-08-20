The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with municipal law enforcement and New York State Police for the statewide STOP-DWI Labor Day Crackdown running through Sept. 7.

Law enforcement officers across the state are taking to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives around the Labor Day holiday. Area residents and visitors can expect sobriety checkpoints throughout the county.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown campaign also will target Halloween and the national holiday season in December. Visit stopdwi.org for information.