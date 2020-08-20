Welcome to this new Messenger Post Media feature, highlighting projects by you. For our launch, check out Josh Gleason and his boat

NAPLES — It didn’t take Josh Gleason long to figure out what to do when school shut down last March due to COVID-19.

“He said, ‘I want to build a boat,’” recalled Josh’s mom, Rachel Gleason, who was on Honeoye Lake on Monday with other family members to catch rides on the M.S. Liberty, Honeoye Lake NY.

The red, white, and blue, four-seat wooden boat launched Memorial Day weekend. Josh, 14, a Naples student entering the ninth grade, built the boat from the ground up starting with materials from Ward’s Lumber in Honeoye.

“No fiberglass, just wood,” said Josh, who explained the entire process from start to finish after bringing the boat in for a check over of its 1956 Johnson outboard motor. A find from someone in Avoca, Steuben County, the vintage motor is one of multiple features of M.S. Liberty, including a brass bell, air horn and backup alarm. A solar panel on the roof charges a battery for lights, trolling motor and bilge pump.

“It’s a flat-bottom boat; it’s really neat because it doesn’t sit that far down in the water,” Josh said.

He started with a basic drawing and from there, began building and gathering materials. Everything he needed came from a variety of sources like Craigslist, Amazon, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore — and nice neighbors. He used his dad’s shop and comes by his skills honestly. His dad, Ben Gleason, owns Gleason’s Woodworking on Gulick Road. Ben said he, too, started woodworking at a young age, when he was about 14.

Since Memorial Day, the boat has made regular trips around the north end of Honeoye Lake where Josh’s grandparents, Bob and Laurie Gleason, have a place.

Josh is especially proud of the curve he achieved for the bow of the boat. “Once I finished the back, it was time to shape things forward, into the bow,” he said. He layered thinner pieces of plywood that could be bent into shape and brought forward “with a lot of people holding it,” he said.

“Everything is glued together with Gorilla glue because it’s waterproof,” Josh said.

The trim went on last, covering all the seams. Then he worked on building the wheel house, cutting panels designed for optimal viewing. “It’s a nice design,” he said.

That’s not to say the M.S. Liberty doesn’t need work to keep it in tip-top shape.

“It’s trial and error," Josh said. "There’s always something to fix."

