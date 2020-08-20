Wickham Farms, 1315 Sweets Corners Road, Penfield, is hosting its fourth annual Sunflower Spectacular through Sept. 7.

The experience is held outside on more than 35 acres owned by the farm. Guests are able to social distance and enjoy more than 30 sunflower varieties that span 8 acres of the farm. There are an estimated 1 million sunflower blooms opening during the course of Sunflower Spectacular.

As farm guests explore the sunflower fields, they are encouraged to cut flowers and take photos. Food and drinks are available for purchase, including doughnuts, cookies, fudge, kettle corn and ice cream. Other farm activities include this year’s corn maze honoring Susan B. Anthony.

Wickham Farms expects to have pick-your-own strawberries and apples available during Sunflower Spectacular. Call (585) 210-9871 for up-to-date picking information.

Masks are required on the farm when guests are inside buildings and when they cannot maintain social distancing outside. The farm added 12 outdoor touchless hand sinks, numerous hand sanitizer stations and eight new bathrooms to help guests maintain proper hygiene in response to COVID-19. To guarantee admission, guests are encouraged to purchase online tickets for weekend dates. Tickets will be available at the door during weekdays.

Call (585) 377-3276 or visit wickhamfarms.com for information.