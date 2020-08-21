People waving signs and American flags rallied along Routes 5 and 20 the day Joe Biden would accept his party's nomination

A rally Thursday evening at a busy Canandaigua intersection drew about 50 people waving American flags and signs in support of the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris. Passing cars honked their horns, some people shouting support from passing vehicles on Routes 5 and 20 near the Route 332 intersection.

A.J. Magnan of Bristol at the rally said he was fired up and confident of a Biden-Harris win in November. Maria Bucci, rally organizer and member of the Canandaigua City Democratic Committee, said she was happy with the turnout and especially with the short, 24-hour notice. Bucci said that with the excitement of the 2020 Democratic National Convention taking place — at which Biden officially accepted the party's nomination Thursday night — this was a way to celebrate.

Nancy and Ken Gadbow of Canandaigua held a giant “Vote 2020” sign. Nancy, a retired college professor, and Ken, a retired insurance agent, said they were at the rally because they feel strongly about the significance of this presidential election.

“Our democracy depends on it,” Ken said.

Kathy Rayburn of Canandaigua waved a sign “Injustice for one is injustice for all.” Rayburn said she is “scared for our country.” She thought she knew what the country was in for when Donald Trump was elected president, but she said she never envisioned it would turn as toxic as it has. “Something has to be done,” she said.

Rayburn said she is deeply disturbed by corruption in Washington and how America has become a nation of “haves” and “have-nots.”

“I am one of the ‘haves,’” added Rayburn. She said she believes in an America where people help each other and not one dictated by the rich.

The rally Canandaigua Democrats announced Wednesday took place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., near the major city intersection. People were asked to bring signs reflecting unity, justice for all, equality, access, and empathy, and to wear Democratic apparel and wave American flags.

Among those who joined the rally was Nate McMurray, the Democratic candidate for the 27th Congressional District that includes Canandaigua and other parts of Ontario County in the vast district covering all or part of eight counties.