State troopers said they are continuing an investigation of a Hopewell man, who is facing a felony charge that he had a “ghost gun."

Mark W. Adams, 42, was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, which was a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle he was operating, state troopers said.

The ghost gun has no serial number and is made with unfinished frames, parts, and receivers, making it essentially untraceable, troopers said.

The Hopewell man’s arrest comes as part of a joint operation involving State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Postal Inspectors.

After a search warrant was executed at his home, State Police investigators and federal agents said they found a cache of firearms, ammunition, firearm parts, and high-capacity magazines, along with specific tools and jigs to manufacture and assemble firearms.

Troopers said the weapons seized include; six assault rifles — two of them untraceable ghost guns — two additional untraceable semi-automatic 9 mm pistols; four rifles; three shot guns; numerous frames, receivers, barrels, uppers and lowers in varying states of assembly; multiple firearm silencers; and thousands of rounds of ammunition in a variety of calibers.