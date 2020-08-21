UR Medicine Thompson Health recently launched “On My Way” for community members to check wait times at three urgent care centers in Canandaigua, Farmington and Newark.

The optional feature also allows patients to let staff know they are on their way and why, as well as their estimated time of arrival.

While patients at the walk-in urgent care sites are prioritized based on the severity of their conditions, “On My Way” allows staff members to anticipate patients’ arrival, streamline the check-in experience and plan for more efficient patient care.

Visit thompsonhealth.com/UrgentCare for information.