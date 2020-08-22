My grandparents spent their honeymoon at Fishers Cabin on Canandaigua Lake in August 1906.

Fishers Cabin is situated about halfway down the east side of the lake near the beginning of the high banks. It straddles a gully in the woods about 100 feet up a path from the shale beach. I have heard that the wide plank hemlock and pine that give structure to Fishers Cabin had been milled on the west side of the lake and the lumber skidded across the ice in the winter of 1876 to build the cabin.

Today it is weathered, with moss on the roof and has that "old cottage, place in history" scent to it. I believe it is one of the oldest places on the lake.

My grandparents, Herb and Leslie Hutchinson, would spend the month of August at Fishers cabin in the 1920s and ’30s with their six children, my mom being the youngest. At that time my grandfather, an avid fisherman, would catch lake trout and lake whitefish from his rowboat. In the same rowboat he followed my mother while she swam across the lake and back.

To my mother, spending August at Canandaigua was a bit of heaven on earth. She told me that at the end of August each year when she and her family would go home, she never liked seeing the gray green waters of the Barge Canal they lived next to. It was a letdown from the waters of Canandaigua.

For many years, my cousins owned and cared for Fishers Cabin. In the 1960s I spent a few summer days and nights at Fishers Cabin with my cousin Dickie and his family. I was about eight. We dug pools in the shale beach, hiked in the woods and at night listened to the katydids and watched a few boats cruise by, a red light heading south, a green light on the starboard heading north.

The woods were dominated by oaks and maples and there were willows on the beach, tall and sturdy enough to climb. There was no grass to mow, just woods and shale.

In Fishers Cabin there is a stone fireplace at one end of the long front room. There is a kitchen area behind it and a wide front porch where we ate supper. On the wood plank walls upstairs, some cousin or aunt or uncle had pinned up several covers of “Saturday Evening Posts” from the ’40s. One was a telephone operator. The magazine covers looked ancient to an 8-year-old.

In 1978 my brothers bought a piece of woods and lakefront on the high banks about a mile south of Fishers Cabin. We built a 12-foot-by-30-foot cabin with lumber sledded down the steep slope from the road on sleds and old skis. It is a place of their own in the woods, oak and maple trees make the canopy up top, and it’s 120 steps down through a hemlock-shaded gulley to the shale beach.

There is no lawn to mow. I have a rowboat there. My brother’s kids and my kids have all grown up spending time there, swimming, fishing, and generally lollygagging.

It has been 40 years since my brothers bought that piece of land and built a cabin in the woods. What has changed around the lake in that time?

Zebra mussels arrived. They have made the water clearer, allowing deeper penetration of sunlight through the water column resulting in a lot more weed growth into deeper water that previously did not support vegetation. The sharp-edged bivalves make walking in the water dangerous in bare feet.

In short, zebra mussels have changed the water ecology of the lake. The Earth also has become hotter. Average summer water temperatures in the lake are higher than any time since recording began; that is a fact. Since 2015 the warmer water has allowed dangerous algal blooms to form. Contributing to water-quality problems is runoff from many new, heavily fertilized lawns that extend to the water’s edge.

The addition of nitrogen fertilizer on lawns of the many new year-round homes is contributing to the destruction of the lake water quality. It is diminishing the very resource that people chose to live near.

I implore lakeside residents to skip the fertilizer, skip the lawn altogether or if you must have a lawn, don’t extend it to the edge of the water. If you want some green at the water’s edge, plant some willow and poplars, they will grow at the shale and provide a shady spot.

Municipalities need to do more to limit the destruction of the natural vegetation around new homes and more definitively consider and protect the value of the lake. I understand that people do not like to have their property regulated, but when actions on their properties negatively affect a greater community resource, protection, regulation, and enforcement becomes needed.

I’ve mentioned things from my family past at Canandaigua Lake, things that I know of and remember. I don’t know the future of my family at the lake, or the future of the lake itself. I recognize that the trends of change do not bode well for water quality.

If the community at large and lakefront owners in particular think that it’s important to protect the water quality of the lake, getting information about lawns and water quality out to all lakeside owners, together with effective and enforceable changes in property regulation and home maintenance, is needed now.

Andy Smith is a Honeoye Falls resident.