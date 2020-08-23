Local students receive Thompson scholarships

The Thompson Health Guild recently awarded scholarships to five high school graduates: Katey Lincoln (Naples Central School), Paige O’Brien (Geneva High School), Kimberly Serio (Livonia High School), Jacob “JD” Slocum (Honeoye Central School) and Emma Smithers (Waterloo High School).

Lincoln received the Gerry North Memorial Scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in the physician assistant program at Daemen College in Amherst. O’Brien received the Theresa Tremblay Memorial Scholarship and is on a pre-med track at University at Albany.

Serio received the Phyllis Ehman Memorial Scholarship and is enrolled in the six-year undergraduate-to-doctoral degree program in physical therapy at Utica College. Slocum received the Gail D. O’Brien Memorial Scholarship and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University at Buffalo.

Smithers received the Deborah L. Kimble Memorial Scholarship, and is pursuing associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing at Alfred State College.