PENN YAN, N.Y. (WHEC) — One person is dead after a car went over a gorge in Yates County before bursting into flames.

The Yates County Sheriff's Office says that the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday near the village of Dresden. The vehicle, later identified as a Jeep, reportedly "catapulted" off of Route 14 on the east side of a large bridge before landing in a Keuka Outlet stream, a nearly 100-foot drop. There, it hit a large tree and burst into flames, leading to the vehicle's destruction.

While deputies say that the crash may be related to a reported missing person and that the incident may have been a deliberate action, nothing has been confirmed at this time, and any identification on the vehicle was destroyed in the fire. The driver's body has been sent to the Monroe County Medical Examiner for identification.

The Yates County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 315-536-4438 or e-mail sheriff@yatescounty.org.