A motorcycle and truck crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on North Road near Andrews Road.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning at the intersection of North Road and Andrews Road in Canandaigua.

Sebastian Larkin, 18, of Sodus, sustained serious leg, arm and internal injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.

North Road between Sand Hill and Allen Road that had been closed to traffic for about four hours has since reopened. An investigation into the accident continues.

According to deputies, a 2006 Ford pick up truck hauling a covered horse trailer was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection on Andrews Road. The truck proceeded to make a left hand turn onto North Road. A 2015 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Sebastian Larkin was traveling east on North Road when he struck the middle of the horse trailer, which was not occupied by horses at the time. The driver and a passenger in the truck were not injured.

Deputies along with Canandaigua Ambulance and Fire Department responded to the crash.

EARLIER REPORT:

