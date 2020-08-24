Some are ready to go, while others are holding off on reopening plans

It’s a big day for gyms across the state as they prepare to reopen today.

Facilities have been closed since the pandemic started in March and while they are allowed to reopen, their setup won’t be the same.

Harro East Athletic Club General Manager Gabrielle Buorgoine and her staff worked all week to get the place ready to open.

Staff spaced out and covered up some equipment to keep in compliance with the state's 33% capacity cap. They also closed off common areas like saunas and athletic courts. Activities like swimming and one-on-one training have some restrictions, too. Additionally, the gym will have a mandatory health screening and masks are required.

Although the new regulations could pose some challenges, Buorgoine said it's just what they have to do.

“It's a struggle, and we need to open. We need to financially get members coming in and get things going again,” Buorgoine said.

Even though they have been given the green light, many gyms won’t be reopening on Monday.

For example, the YMCA is taking a phased approach, releasing more reopening information with plans to open back up this Friday.

The JCC in Brighton isn't planning on reopening until September.