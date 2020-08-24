This is by far a winning trail, through Hemlock-Canadice State Forest to the edge of Canadice Lake

One of the most satisfying hikes ever was our early Sunday morning trek in Rob’s Trail Preserve near Springwater. This was a first for us, hiking one of these memorial trails built by the local chapter of The Nature Conservancy. We took the path to Canadice Lake, just over 3 miles out and back. This trail offers everything — bird watching, butterflies, forest, meadows — and the icing on the cake, Canadice Lake!

The trail contains an easy-walking loop. If you want to take the spur down the hillside (you do!) you can hike right to the water’s edge of the lake, undeveloped and so beautiful.

The hike down to the lake is a bit steep but if you can swing it, it’s more than worth the sweat. This morning everything glistened in the sunshine and some fall colors were just beginning to pop in trees by the lake.

The Nature Conservancy built Rob’s Trail in memory of Rob van der Stricht, an avid outdoorsman and champion of the Central & Western Chapter of The Nature Conservancy. Rob’s Trail — Canadice Lake was built to connect two undeveloped lakeshore properties that protect Hemlock and Canadice lakes, the main source of Rochester’s drinking water supply. A newer trail, Rob’s Trail — Hemlock Lake, makes it possible to hike from one lake to the other. Watch for our hike from lake to lake, hopefully sometime this fall!

Meanwhile, Rosie will be looking for you on the trail!

Check out Rob’s Trail Preserves at https://bit.ly/32iI21N.