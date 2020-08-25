Morris & Morris partners among Best Lawyers

Two partners from Morris & Morris Attorneys in Brighton are among the Best Lawyers in America for 2021: Deborah Morris Field in the personal injury litigation (plaintiffs) category and James Morris in mediation.

"I am very pleased to have been named for the 11th consecutive year and remain committed to the highest level of achievement in the area of mediation,” Morris said.

To be considered for Best Lawyers, nominated attorneys are evaluated by their peers based on professional expertise. Those receiving high peer reviews undergo an additional verification process to ensure they are in private practice.

“There is no greater honor than to be recognized by peers in your practice area, as well as the clients we serve,” Field said.

Fairport resident to chair Summit FCU board

Chris Modesti, of Fairport, recently was appointed chair of the board of directors for Summit Federal Credit Union.

Modesti joined the board in 2013 and was on the Supervisory Committee for four years, including as chair. He became executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sweeteners Plus LLC in 2019.

Modesti holds a Bachelor of Science in business management and marketing from Cornell University in Ithaca, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Rochester.

Prentice Wealth adviser named divorce analyst

Anthony Vaccaro, a wealth analyst and tax adviser with Prentice Wealth Management LLC, recently completed a specialized educational program in professional divorce analysis and is a certified divorce financial analyst.

In this capacity, Vaccaro provides financial advice, litigation support and court documentation for couples undergoing divorce or separation. He is licensed to evaluate the tax implications and financial impact of various settlement options for dividing marital property and retirement accounts as an enrolled agent with the IRS.

Prentice Wealth Management is located in the Linden Oaks office complex.

Recruiter joins Northwestern Mutual

Michael D’Archangelo recently joined Northwestern Mutual — Rochester as a recruiter.

D’Archangelo is responsible for sourcing and selecting candidates, guiding the leadership team in reaching recruiting goals, and analyzing recruiting ratios to assist in the selection process. He formerly was assistant athletic director for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and managing director of JK2Sports.

D’Archangelo earned a degree in sports marketing/management and business/kinesiology from the University of Maryland, and completed graduate work in the School of Education for Athletic Administration from Goucher College in Baltimore.