An Ontario County Sheriff's Office investigation into opioid overdoses results in the arrests

CANANDAIGUA — Two town of Canandaigua residents are facing felony drug possession charges that appear related to several opioid overdoses in the county earlier last week, according to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson.

Yamil Medina-Velazquez, 34, and Angelica Amaral, 23, were charged Aug. 21 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, deputies said.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded to several opioid overdoses across the county the week of Aug. 17.

Four of the overdoses — two of the people were in one parked vehicle — happened in the same general area, according to Lt. Joseph Murphy.

“It was a noticeable spike for us,” Murphy said.

An investigator was assigned to each overdose in an attempt to identify the source of the narcotics used, Henderson said.

That is a strategy, generally speaking, that Henderson said he is willing to invest time and resources into.

“I want the community to know and I want the drug dealers to know, if we can follow the trail back, that’s what we’re going to do,” Henderson said. “We’ll do everything we can to put the puzzle together.”

During the course of the week, investigators obtained information that Medina-Velazquez was distributing narcotics and they were able to make at least one controlled buy of narcotics from him, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigation Unit on Aug. 21 executed a search warrant on Medina-Velazquez’s apartment on County Road 10. During the execution of the warrant, investigators located fentanyl that was packaged for sale, electronic scales, and items used to package narcotics, deputies said.

The occupants of the apartment, Medina-Velazquez and Amaral, were subsequently arrested and charged.

They were taken to the Ontario County Centralized Arraignment Parts Court where they were arraigned Aug. 22 and released on their own recognizance as required by the state bail reform act.

That has and continues to be a sore spot for Henderson, including with this case, as investigators “worked their tails off” only to have the two released, he said.

“I just don’t get it,” Henderson said.

Additional charges may be pending, Murphy said, adding that the investigation into the overdoses is continuing.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Canandaigua and Geneva police departments, and the Ontario County CPS.