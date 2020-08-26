Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Gordon Fisher, Connor Noble, Matthew Pye and Madison Welch, of Brockport, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College.

Churchville

Matthew Cobb, Garrett Lisowski, Jacob Patanella, Rachael Potocki and Jared Rose, of Churchville, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College.

Hilton

Carli Ellis, Grant Pauly and Austin Prince, of Hilton, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College.

North Chili

Sarah Farnum and Jesse Pitoni, of North Chili, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College. Farnum majored in nursing and Pitoni studied engineering science.

Rochester

Tristan Badger, Timothy Burns, Gianmarco Coelho, Zachary Davis, Jacob Dedie, Stephanie Donlon, Yusef Ely, Carley Jordan, James Lee, Jack Lehtonen, Justin Lotemple, Caitlyn Morabito, Cierra Racha, Alexandrue Rotmans, Carl Shubert III, Jared Tegler, Jesse Underwood and Devon Withers, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College.

Kenyetta Sloan, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Scottsville

Nicole Elliott and Sarah Messinger, of Scottsville, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College. Elliott majored in nursing and Messinger studied veterinary technology.

Spencerport

Tyler O’Neal and Julie Wilson, of Spencerport, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College. O’Neil studied building trades: building construction and Wilson majored in culinary arts.