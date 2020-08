Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Christen Bateman, Talya Parker, Erin Putt and Zachary Smith, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College.

Rochester

Anthony Albanese, Kamren Bu’Fearon, Steven Edwards, Christina Hess, Christina Illingsworth, Tahaij Lewis, Ajdin Mahmutspahic and Alexander Speranza, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College.

Webster

Jessica Bongard, Sean Drum, Jason Passafiume and Daniel Wygal, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 from Alfred State College.