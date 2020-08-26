Historic Palmyra will hold its Murder, Mystery and Tragedy Tour from 5 to 7 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 12 starting from the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra.

This tour, given by Historic Palmyra’s history experts, will allow guests to join the spirits of tragedy as they journey through Palmyra’s dark past. Many haunting tales will be told on this walk, including some new additions to the tour.

Guests need to buy tickets in advance, wear a mask and bring a flashlight. Admission is $20 per person and there is a strict attendance cap for this event. Visit historic-palmyra-inc.square.site for information.