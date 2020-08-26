Women and the Vote NYS launched a mobile-friendly, interactive website and map celebrating local historic suffragists to mark the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment.

The initiative involved documentary filmmaker, programmer and educator Linda Moroney, co-owner of Low to the Ground Productions, with storyteller Lorraine Woerner, owner of Four Cats Creative; Laura Chekow, film educator, community project coordinator and consultant; and Carol White Llewellyn, owner of CommuniVisioin Studio and producer of “Conversations with Creatives.”

A cohort of over 30 volunteers contributed to research behind the database. Their work powers the interactive map with New York state cemetery and gravesite locations, photos and brief bios of the people listed. This includes activists — such as Shirley Chisholm, who pressed for political equality post-19th Amendment — that are buried in New York.

Alexander Street, Historical NY, URRare Books & Special Collections, Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery, Ontario County Historical Society, Lily Dale Spiritualist Community, Beyond the Nest, and other library and historical societies provided support for the project.

The website includes a submission portal for information about suffragists buried in the state that are not listed.

Organizers hope the website and interactive map will inspire residents to visit suffragists’ gravesites on Election Day 2020, as happened in 2016 at Mount Hope Cemetery when more than 10,000 people filed past the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony to pay tribute.

Filmmakers will be stationed at cemeteries on Nov. 3 to record interviews with visitors paying respects at suffragist gravesites. These interviews will lay the groundwork for “Election Day 2020 NYS,” a documentary directed and produced by Moroney.

“We’re excited to unveil the interactive website on the 100th anniversary of when the 19th Amendment went into effect,“ Moroney said. “This project is a dynamic way to connect the past and the present, and bring suffrage stories to life. Our goal is to shine a light on New York state’s rich suffragist legacy as inclusively as possible, and to create a conversation with contemporary voters, on where we are with political equality now and where we want to be.”

Visit womenandthevotenys.com for information.