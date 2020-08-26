Physician, nurse join Genesis Pediatrics

Genesis Pediatrics on Elmgrove Road in Gates recently welcomed physician Pooja Makhija and nurse practitioner Caitlynn Fantigrossi to its staff.

Makhija, of Rochester, is a board-certified physician and fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She received her medical degree from the University at Buffalo and finished her pediatric residency at the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Makhija completed a one-year cardiology fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis.

Fantigrossi, of Rochester, is a New York state-registered nurse and completed her pediatric NP degree from the University of Rochester. She worked as a registered nurse at Golisano Children’s Hospital and was part of the pediatric critical care transport team for seven years.