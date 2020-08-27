Elaine Heffner starts her commentary (Aug. 22 edition) with a seriously inaccurate statement. There is no rise in the COVID-19 virus. Since the peak in April, the death rate in New York has fallen 99% (18,885 peak down to single digits in August). Hospitalizations are down 97.5%. This is a significant victory for Gov. Cuomo and the citizens of New York!

As for keeping children out of school, only 63 deaths for ages 5-18 years have been recorded nationwide. Parents don’t have to fear for their children’s lives from this virus. Decisions of this magnitude need to be made based on science and data, not feelings of a few moms.

A serious problem in our country is college graduates who can’t pay off college loans. Many of them have no marketable skills, because they did not take enough STEM courses or a STEM major. We need to increase STEM enrollment.

I have an M.S. in electrical engineering from Cornell University. I took 10 courses in liberal arts. That is how I developed my love of history, so there is plenty of opportunity for both career preparation and self-discovery with proper course selection.

Dennis Ditch

Bloomfield