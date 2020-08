No bomb was found after a search of WROC and the surrounding area

A Rochester man has been charged after WROC-TV received a bomb threat.

Officers said Daryl Albright, 52, called in the threat around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A portion of Humboldt Street was closed off while police and a police dog searched the area.

Police said nothing was found and everything was reopened.

Albright is charged with aggravated harassment.