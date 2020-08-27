Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce named 16 finalists for its second annual Ignite Future Leaders Award, which will be presented virtually from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
The Ignite Award recognizes a young professional — 21 to 40 years old — for leadership, community service, and personal and professional achievements. The goal is to celebrate Rochester’s future leaders who serve as a positive influence in bettering the community.
The 2020 finalists are Christina Barnwell, director of social services for Greater Rochester, The Salvation Army; Jason Barrett, president, Black Button Distilling; Darrell Bell, vice president for institutional advancement, Roberts Wesleyan College and Northeastern Seminary; Andrew Brady, chief evolutionary officer, The XLR8 Team Inc.; Collin Doane, associate attorney, Lacy Katzen LLP; Paul Gebel, director of product innovation, ITX Corp.; Nicholas Grunert, enrollment outreach manager, Roberts Wesleyan College; Nia Jones, director of residential, East House; Randi Proukou, founding partner, Zea Proukou PLLC; Kristin Purdy, senior associate/project architect/sustainable design manager, SWBR; Joseph Sayre, associate director of recruitment, Simon Business School; Jason Streb, architect/associate, CPL Architecture — Engineering — Planning; Nicole VanGorder, chief operating officer, Upstate Special Needs Planning; Audrey Wackerman, VP, employee benefits, USI Insurance Services Inc.; Jessica Wade, associate/project architect, SWBR; and Kiara Warren, executive assistant to commissioner, Department of Recreation and Youth Services.
A selection committee consisting of professional leaders from the Rochester and Finger Lakes business community determined the finalists through submitted nominations. Visit bit.ly/IGNITE_20 for information.
