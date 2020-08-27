The 2020 RDGA Wilson Fitch Senior Championships ended with final round action at Stafford Country Club.

Winning the Overall RDGA Senior Championship title was Jim Scorse, who played on his home course and competed in the District Championship for men ages 55 and older in his first year of eligibility. Scorse posted a score of 1-under-par 71 in the final round, in addition to the 4-under-par 68 he scored the previous day, for a two-round, 36-hole total of 5-under-par 139.

Scorse finished four shots ahead of fellow Stafford member Chris White, who claimed second place in the Overall Championship with scores of 72-71 for a 1-under-par 143 total. Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club member Bob Zeman, a two-time winner of the Senior Championship, finished in third place overall with scores of 72-75 for a 3-over-par 147.

Rounding out the top five finishers were Jim Johnson, of Canandaigua Country Club; Paul Roland from the Country Club of Rochester; and Ron Plummer, of Ridgemont Country Club. All tied for fourth place at 5-over-par 149.

All top-five finishers earned exemptions into the 2021 RDGA District Championship John H. Ryan Jr. Memorial, which will be hosted by Oak Hill Country Club next July.

Aside from the Overall Senior Championship, which was contested between the Senior (ages 55-59), Super Senior (60-64) and Masters (65-69) divisions, winners were recognized in each of the four individual age flights in the championship, which included the Legends (ages 70-plus).

Golfers in the Legends division played from the Stafford white tees (5,865 yards), while the others played from the blue tees (6,328 yards).

Scorse won the Senior Division, Johnson won the Super Senior Division, Zeman won the Masters Division and Matt Haefele from Stafford won the Legends Division.

The Championship was named in honor of RDGA rules official and volunteer past-President Wilson Fitch, 92, who retired from the board of directors after 30 years.