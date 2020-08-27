Writers & Books is teaming with publisher BOA Editions to launch “Tuesdays with BOA,” a virtual reading and conversation series showcasing some of today’s authors.

The free series will kick off with Michael Waters reading and discussing his new collection of poems, “Caw,” on Sept. 15. The lineup continues with Elana Bell and “Mother Country” on Sept. 22; Michael Martone and “The Complete Writings of Art Smith, the Bird Boy of Fort Wayne” on Sept. 29; and Barbara Jane Reyes with “Letters to a Young Brown Girl” on Oct. 6.

All events run from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Visit wab.org to register.