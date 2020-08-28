Rochester-based chamber music ensemble fivebyfive recently received one of 15 grants distributed nationwide by the Chamber Music America Classical Commissioning Program.

This grant will enable fivebyfive to commission a new piece of music for its instrumentation (flute, clarinet, electric guitar, double bass and piano) plus electric harp from Minneapolis-based composer Amy Nam, who writes and performs music characterized by her sense of optimism and interest in unconventional sounds and structures.

“We love Amy’s music,” said Laura Lentz, fivebyfive artistic director and flutist. “It’s thrilling to have her write for fivebyfive’s color-rich instrumentation and also join us as a guest artist on electric harp.”

Nam will compose the new music over the next year and fivebyfive will perform the work for its world premiere, followed by performances in and outside of Rochester. Then, fivebyfive will make the piece’s debut recording.

“fivebyfive’s amazing range of collaborative projects and community involvement refreshes and encourages me, and I’m honored to have been given the opportunity to both write for them and perform alongside them,” Nam said.

In its new season, fivebyfive will share creative and collaborative programs in physically distanced formats. It will perform virtually for the Rochester Fringe Festival with “It Can’t Not Be Dance Music: New Music Inspired by the Art of James Welling” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 20. “For the Future: The Susan B. Anthony Historic District (Music, Art, Auction)” is slated for 2 p.m. on Nov. 8.

“We are finding room to experiment and present our programming in ways we would haven’t otherwise imagined,” Lentz said. “We are embracing the ability to explore being creative in new ways.”