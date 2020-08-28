The Downtown Canandaigua Adirondack Chair-”ity” Auction showcases 20 Adirondack chairs and local artists.

Each foldable wooden chair is painted by a local artist and showcased at downtown galleries and businesses, where shoppers can view their artwork and register to win a chair. Maps and artist biographies are available online, and at participating businesses and galleries.

Chairs will be on display until the silent auction ends on Sept. 12. Visit onesourceauctions.com to view and bid on chairs. The live and online auction is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Central on Main, located next door to the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, 111 S. Main St.

Celebration of the Arts in Canandaigua kicked off with an 8-foot, hand-painted Adirondack chair in Commons Park. The local world record-holder golden retriever, Finley, has enjoyed time sitting in the chair while exploring downtown Canandaigua.

This addition and Adirondack Chair Trail would not be possible without local artists Pam Araya, Devlin Baird, Kurt and Liz Brownell, Holly Chaapel, Christin Cleere, Aimee and Millie Hawkins, Andrew Liguori, Angela Moore, Kathy Ann Morris, Deb Poplasky, Suzie Quinn, Jared and Kim Ratzel, Barb Rauscher, Lesley Shakespeare-Brogan, Paige Sikorski, Judy Smith, Amy Smithling, Pat Tribastone, Nancy Wiley, and Nancy Yacci.

Partnering businesses include ArtSpace36, Aubergine, Canandaigua BID, Canandaigua National Bank, Casa de Pasta, Chandeliers Boutique, Cinderella Glass Works, Crown Jewelry, Custom Tattoo Lounge, Hope in Art Gallery, Lath & Letters, Mobile Music, P. Tribastone Fine Art Gallery, Pat Rohrer Gallery, Peacemaker Brewing, Rockcastle Florist, Sweet Expressions, The Privateer, True Lily, Wine University and Wolfe Insurance Agency.

Net proceeds from the chairs will benefit arts in Canandaigua and expand Canandaigua BID mural projects. Call 585-396-0300 or visit downtowncanandaigua.com for information.