The Rochester Professional Consultants Network announced its president, vice president and board of directors for 2020-21.

Devin Floyd, owner of NYOCON, serves as president. He will lead RPCN through the current pandemic and into the unknown as the economy slowly shifts into a new normal.

“As an organization, we have not stopped due to the pandemic and economic shutdown,” Floyd said. “Instead, we have adapted and striven to be a leader and example through these difficult times.

“By moving our educational programs online and creating new programs such as the Drop-In Clinic, where RPCN is providing pro-bono consulting services to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis, we our staying true to our vision of being a highly respected organization known as a source for quality consultants, a place for professional development and an asset to the Rochester business community.”

Christine Rohring, a financial services professional at New York Life Securities LLC, was elected VP. She will take over as president during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The newly ratified member of the board is David Finger, owner of Computer Gardener LLC.

The Executive Committee includes Frank Crombe, treasurer; Helen Gulack, secretary; and Tamara MacDuff, immediate past-president. Incumbent board members are Dave Bassett, Joyce Curran, Laurie Enos, Bob Lurz, Bob Manard, David Powe, Steve Royal and Michael Van der Gaag.

Founded in 1990, RPCN is a nonprofit organization that supports individual consultants. Call (585) 348-7142 or visit rochesterconsultants.org for information.