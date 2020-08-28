Rain is in the forecast for Saturday, although the amount will depend on where you are in the Finger Lakes region

After a stormy Thursday, the weather looks quiet for Friday with clouds, a little sun and nothing more than a brief shower in the forecast.

The front that came through yesterday will move back to the north tonight into tomorrow and will bring the chance for showers and some thundery downpours back into Rochester and the Finger Lakes.

It will not rain all day tomorrow, but waves of rain and some local downpours are expected. Many may see half an inch to an inch of rain through the day Saturday.

Saturday night starts to dry out and nicer conditions are expected on Sunday.