Back in the late 1970s, I got personal glimpses of U.S. Postal Service workings as the senior research executive on the then $100+ million USPS advertising account at the famed Young & Rubicam advertising agency in New York. Of the approximate $17 million fee we charged USPS, plus more for travel costs etc., about $1.7 million (1%) went for marketing research. This was all during the Jimmy Carter (Democrat) years.

USPS was hemorrhaging millions every week. Even then Americans were writing fewer letters. It was hard to chastise Americans for finding faster ways to communicate with loved ones and businesses were starting to find faster ways to ship (FedEx was just a few years old), so what strategy would possibly increase First Class mail revenue? We at Y&R were hard pressed to find a viable alternative, but senior USPS executives came up with one that they loved, stamp collecting. Hey, if you couldn’t sell more stamps for personal letters (a First Class stamp them cost only 8 cents to 10 cents), why not try to expand the size and scope of stamp collecting? Fewer than 2.5 million Americans were then active stamp collectors.

I remember traveling to the key market strategy meeting at USPS headquarters in D.C. We were encouraged to spend extra for travel. I took the extra-cost MetroLiner from Metro Park, New Jersey to DC, enjoying the premium leather seats and “free” beverage services on the fast 2.75 hour run — 45+ minutes faster than “regular” coach service, but I could have taken even a faster flight on Eastern Airlines, another Y&R client. At the beautiful, classy but then run-down DC railroad terminal, I could have taken the underground Metro right to USPS’s headquarters at L’Enfant Plaza, but USPS had me picked up by a long limo, driven by a little guy wearing a black limo driver’s hat.

The meeting at USPS started at 10 a.m. and was supposed to be over by 4 p.m., with a fantastic catered lunch from a well-known continental restaurant. But there were so many attendees (four of us from Y&R; more than a dozen from USPS), that we were off-schedule right from the start. Both positions were fiercely defended — push stamp collecting vs. look for more conventional revenue streams, like partnering with emerging logistics firms that were developing new, faster ways of getting magazines and even daily newspapers (e.g. Wall Street Journal) to voracious business readers). In the end, USPS executives told us to push stamp collecting, either more stamp collectors or pushing existing collectors to spend more on “valuable” stamps.

I was too late to catch my 4 p.m. return MetroLiner, but no matter. USPS travel planners called our friends at Eastern Airlines and I got the last remaining First Class seat on the 5 p.m. flight to Newark Airport. I was virtually the last passenger to board but discovered that I had a genuine VIP as a seat partner, the late U.S. Congressman Peter Rodino, who had just achieved worldwide fame as Chairman of the Committee to Impeach President Nixon. Mr. Rodino was very cordial and we shared a quick hour discussion, including Y&R’s efforts to make USPS more market efficient. We traded business cards at Newark Airport, and I shared several calls with Chairman Rodino a few weeks later on public hearings on the latest USPS budget.

What became of USPS’s huge campaign to expand stamp collecting? It ran more than 18 months and, in spite of great Y&R execution, increased stamp collecting by less than 5%, which was less than 25% of the cost of the ad campaign. Y&R suffered through another few years of working with USPS and then switched to an even bigger advertising account, the U.S. Army.

What we learned back then is still true today. USPS serves very dynamic US demographics. Yes, the US population has since increased by more than 50 million, but an ever growing percentage of Americans are concentrated in our 50 biggest cities and surrounding suburbs, with fewer in our 2,500 predominantly rural counties. So there is legitimate concern for tossing out rusting postal boxes, barely enough business for rural and small town post offices, and a constant shift away from both personal and business letters, in favor of larger envelopes and boxes. But there are also rural and small town residents who worry about being left out of two trends, equal convenience of having a local post office and high-speed (3G+) digital access. They demand the same attention that rural US families got immediately after World War II on electrical and telephone service and availability of television. But the switch to 5G is going to place a much higher focus on using the faster bands above 1.2 GHz and less emphasis on “slower” UHF bands below 750 MHz where fewer repeaters are needed to cover longer distances.

The findings from the 2020 Census and upcoming national and local elections will have to be reflected in USPS operations going forward. We hope that USPS execs and Congressional oversight members deal honestly with competing demographic trends that cannot be ignored.

Dr. Paul Scipione, a specialist in consumer psychology and economic geography, is retired from business professorships at Montclair State University and SUNY Geneseo. He now writes from his retirement home in Canandaigua. His 2015 book "A Nation of Numbers" is the authoritative history of the marketing research field. His next novel, "Three Wise Men," is expected in 2021.