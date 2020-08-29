Canandaigua City Historian Lynn Paulson begins a look at former hotels of the Chosen Place with The Canandaigua Hotel/Inn

With the opening of two new hotels in Canandaigua — The Lake House and the Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort — it seems appropriate to reflect on some of the former Canandaigua hotels that once existed in our community. One of the biggest and oldest hotels was the Canandaigua Hotel/Inn.

Mr. Belar D. Coe erected a three-story, pillared tavern on the incline overlooking the village square in 1814 at the corner of Ontario and North Main streets where the Canandaigua Police Station is today. It was first managed by Elisha Mills for two or three years before it was transferred back to Mr. Coe. Coe was succeeded by Amos Mead, who kept the house until 1824. In December 1824, Colonel William “Bill” Blossom arrived in Canandaigua to take over the hostelry. Now known as the Blossom House, it was a stopping place for stagecoaches between Syracuse and Buffalo.

“Bill” Blossom was one of the most prominent men of the community and was purported to have met every stagecoach that stopped at the Blossom House. It was also the site in 1825 of a big reception for the Marquis de Lafayette on his triumphal tour of the United States. After Colonel Blossom retired in 1842, his nephew became the proprietor and later transferred ownership to Ambrose Worthington. On Dec. 2, 1851, the famed Blossom House burned to the ground.

With the pioneer spirit that was so evident in early Canandaigua, a new hotel was erected on the same site for a cost of $70,000 in 1853. A stock company of wealthy villagers including Thomas Beals, John Benham, John Grieg, Francis Granger, Henry B. Gibson, John A. Granger, Mark H. Sibley, Leander H. Drury and Gideon Granger II provided the needed funds. In the summer of 1853, the Hotel Canandaigua was completed and opened by experienced landlord John Thomas. He invited 200 leading Ontario County citizens to a dinner which started with watermelon and ran through 14 courses climaxed with roast pig served with rum and spice sauce.

The hotel was built of bricks and had a grand ballroom on the second floor of the East Wing. Galas and parties were held here as it was the social center of the community. It was built in an era of no central heating, so there was some kind of stove in each guest room. The basement of the hotel was used as the waiting room and ticket office for the New York Central Railroad until the Canandaigua Depot was built in 1890.

Several other landlords and managers ran this establishment including Thomas Spencer, Alfred Cleveland, L. B. and W.P. Gunn, George Ewins, John A. Sherman, Robert D. Cook, and a Mr. Wakeman. The McKechnies of the famous Canandaigua Brewery also owned the hotel at the turn of the 20th century.

In 1921, the hotel was purchased by Mrs. F.F. Thompson. She purchased the property for $30,000 because the site was being considered for a new corset factory. She promptly spent $315,000 to modernize it into “the finest small city hotel in America,” now renamed the Canandaigua Hotel. After Mrs. Thompson died in 1923, her estate sold it in 1925 only to repurchase it in 1931, spending an additional $45,000 in renovations. During both these periods, when the hotel was managed first by Noble C. Miller and then by Wellington and Ella Fifield, the hotel prospered. In 1938, Mr. Miller purchased the Colonial Inn [Murphy’s Law Irish Pub today] and ran it for 17 years. In 1942, the Wellingtons bought the hotel and it became a destination place for tourists as well as Canandaigua patrons. Local factories and banks often held their fetes there. The spacious wood-walled ballroom was always reserved for a reception or holiday revel.

In 1957, the hotel was sold to the Treadway Inns. A serious fire in February 1958 resulted in another extensive renovation and major redecoration project costing about $125,000. In September 1960, Marvin M. Rosen, President of the Seneca Hotel Corporation, purchased the property and renamed it the Canandaigua Inn. Another fire in February 1963 damaged the second and third floors of the inn, which were again repaired.

On March 29, 1971, the infamous Canandaigua Inn succumbed to a massive fire. In addition to vacationers and traveling businessmen, the 70-room Inn had become home to several students from what’s now Finger Lakes Community College located in the downtown area and to outpatients from the Canandaigua Veterans Hospital. In fact, eight of these patients died in this catastrophe; seven in the fire and one due to a heart attack after fleeing the fire. The fire started in the third floor of the four-story structure and quickly gutted the entire building, which 40 people were able to escape. The Canandaigua Inn was completely razed in 1972.

For 118 years, the tall brick building, perched like a fortress on a hill, stood watch over the public square, welcomed weary travelers and entertained many Canandaiguans in the grand ballroom, dining room and bar. The fountain on its front lawn, which still stands today, is a reminder of this grand old brick place.

The next article will focus on the Webster/Pickering Hotel.

