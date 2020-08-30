At the press conference, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras addressed large parties that have been going on at the SUNY Oneonta campus.

(WHEC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo and SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced in a press conference Sunday that more than 100 students at SUNY Oneonta have tested positive for the coronavirus.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras addressed large parties that have been going on at the SUNY Oneonta campus. Malatras says 20 students tested positive for the coronavirus originally but as of this morning, they have 105 positive tests.

That encompasses about 3% of the SUNY Oneonta campus.

Due to this news, the SUNY Oneonta campus will be closed to all in-person instruction for two weeks and will be moving online.

Governor Cuomo says the state will set up three rapid response testing sites for the surrounding counties.

Five students and three campus organizations have been suspended so far for holding parties.

"We understand students are coming back, we understand people want to party. But individual responsibility plays into the collective good, so your individual actions have enormous consequences on everyone else in your college community." said Malatras



