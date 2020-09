Feminists Choosing Life of New York and Feminists for Life of America will host “Inspiring Women: Celebrating Their Legacy” from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at Club 86 in Geneva.

FFL President Serrin Foster will speak at the event. Reservations are $75 with limited seating. Dinner options are chicken, stuffed mushrooms and salmon. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Call 716-864-1454 or 315-539-8006, or email info@flcny.org or kpeters6@rochester.rr.com for information.